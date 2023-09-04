Lizzo & Friends Tirelessly Twerk In Bikinis On A Boat

The accusations that came out against Lizzo earlier this summer were anything but flattering. Seeing as she’s dedicated much of her career to promoting body positivity and open sexual expression, fans were shocked to hear about the fat-shaming rumours – not to mention the NSFW harassment allegations from her former dancers. A group of Lizzo’s ex-employees have filed a lawsuit against her for her apparently inappropriate behaviour, though she’s since responded with a countersuit.

Some people would be too embarrassed or anxious to step outside amid so much drama. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker seemed to initially lay low, though she eventually resurfaced and has frequently been seen with a smile on her face ever since. In August she flew overseas to Shibuya where Lizzo was sure to spread plenty of love. In honour of Labour Day long weekend, she’s spending some time in the sunshine with friends.

Lizzo is Living Her Best Life

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Lizzo event if there was no twerking involved. She and her gal pals have been doing plenty of booty shaking while enjoying their time spent on a boat. “THOOTIE THAH THAH 💥🍑,” she wrote in the caption.

Regardless of the fun-loving energy she’s clearly trying to put out into the world, the Detroit native is still being met with negativity in the comments. “I mean is this really what you want to put out there in the world while you waiting on a lawsuit?” one person asked. On the other hand, others are praising Lizzo for her continued dedication to promoting body positivity.

More Labour Day Long Weekend Thirst Traps

Keep scrolling to see what shenanigans Lizzo has been getting up to throughout her Labour Day long weekend. Do you think that the Special singer will end up facing off against her former dancers in court? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

