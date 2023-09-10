Lizzo’s “Bongos” Are Front & Centre In Today’s Twerking Video

Only a few weeks ago it felt as though Lizzo's career could be over forever thanks to a sexual harassment lawsuit from her former dancers. The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker briefly addressed the situation in an Instagram post and has since confirmed that she'll be countersuing those coming after her. Rather than letting the allegations ruin the rest of her summer, Lizzo has been staying busy with her closest friends.

Last month we saw the Detroit native head overseas to Japan. She confidently showed off her style while sauntering through Shibuya, and since then, we also got to virtually spend Labour Day long weekend with Lizzo. Her IG feed has been lighting up with plenty of new photo dumps highlighting her most exciting adventures, not to mention the endless twerking she's been doing. The Special hitmaker and her gal pals all had their booties shaking while in bikinis on a boat last weekend, and today (September 10), Lizzo couldn't help but show off her moves while blasting "Bongos."

Lizzo is Feeling Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New Single

The catchy new single arrived via Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday (September 8), following their joint "WAP" effort. Not only did the accompanying music video beautifully capture the two rhymers while they threw it back in the tropics, but their bars and the beat have plenty of other music followers following suit while filming NSFW clips of their own. "My back 💥 sound like a bongoooooooo," Lizzo wrote in the caption of her post. As expected, the comments are flooded with a mix of negative haters and loyal supporters, along with those demanding some seriousness from Lizzo amid the recent lawsuit.

Not everyone is feeling Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Bongos" track, but those who are clearly can't get enough of it. If you're in search of other new releases to stream before the weekend comes to an end, you can find HNHH's recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in later.

