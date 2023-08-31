Lizzo Shows Off New Hairdo Amid Harrasment Suit

Despite facing a lawsuit from several former backup dancers, Lizzo remains unbothered. The 35-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s new hairdo consists of an exciting mix of two iconic styles: a bob and a mullet. Pairing the bold haircut with a bright blond color and hot pink tips, Lizzo draws inspiration from different eras to create this modern look.

“The bob is bobbing,” the Detroit native wrote in one of her posts. The photos seem to have been taken during the singer’s visit to Japan for her Special tour. Judging by her comment section, the new look seems to be a hit with fans. “[fire emoji] Love you lizzo. Haters Gona hate. Jealous comes out woodwork when u r successful. Also woke society need to grow a backbone. Chin up lady. X,” one person replied. Some even compared her look to TLC singer, T-Boz. “Giving me T-Boz vibes,” they wrote. “Japanese fashion is literally the best in the world. Love the hair [praise hand emoji] giving me anime vibes,” one person commented.

Lizzo Appears To Be Unbotherd By Recent Allegations

However, not everyone was so kind. Some folks think the singer needs to address the recent allegations from her former backup dancers. “Didn’t this individual force her staff to eat exotic fruits from each others genitals whilst body shaming them at the same time? Why is she posting like she isn’t the subject of multiple lawsuits and a criminal investigation?” someone wrote. Whereas another person added, “Now that we all know how you treat people your worth has gone down drastically. And I don’t mean money.”

Several of Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her earlier this month. The dancers accused her of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment and fat-shaming. They claim she forced them to engage in suggestive interactions with entertainers at an explicit performance in Amsterdam. This came as a shock to Lizzo’s fans, who regarded her as a strong voice for both body positivity and woman empowerment.

