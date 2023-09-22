Lizzo Gets Emotional Accepting Humanitarian Award With Current Dancers On Stage

Lizzo's last few months have been emotional for a lot of people. For her fans, they were shocked to find out last month that she was being sued by some of her former dancers. In the lawsuit they don't mince words about the workplace harassment they faced. It included claims of exhaustive re-auditions, racist and fatphobic remarks, and even sexual harassment by one of the singer's employees. Things got even worse for her fans earlier this week when yet another lawsuit hit.

The second lawsuit came from a tour employee who worked for Lizzo just earlier this year. Her suit mirrored the first including first hand accounts of 20-hour work days and harassment from the "About Damn Time" singer's employees. Her lawyers quickly responded, downplaying the actual events in question and Lizzo's involvement in them. The lawsuit went public at a very interesting time as the singer was scheduled to accept a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Coalition at their Gala.

Lizzo Tears Up Accepting Award

Overnight, Lizzo actually accepted her award. She brought some of her current dancers on stage with her for support. “Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action. Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these," she said through often teary eyes. “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are," she continued.

The rest of her acceptance speech focused mainly on her humanitarian efforts. "I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people, because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And, I’m going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women, because that’s what the f*ck I do!” she concluded. What do you think of Lizzo's emotional reaction to receiving a humanitarian award amid her ongoing lawsuits? Let us know in the comment section below.

