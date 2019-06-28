harassment
- MusicLizzo Claims Designer's Harassment Lawsuit Is False & ObsceneThis is similar legal action to that of allegedly harassed dancers who worked with the singer in the past, a still ongoing case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's 1501 Legal Battle: Hot Girl Facing Harassment Accusations From Former LabelAs she continues to put in work on her next studio album, Meg's former label continues to raise issues.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Gets Emotional Accepting Humanitarian Award With Current Dancers On StageLizzo got teary eyed giving an acceptance speech overnight.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Slams Police Officer For Traffic Stop HarassmentThe label boss went through a long and humiliating ordeal all because of tinted windows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSukihana Reflects On YK Osiris Incident: "People Make Mistakes"Ski said that she didn't want to make a public scene as they filmed for a basketball game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesEzra Miller Blasts Child Harassment AllegationsIt's a rare win for the embattled actor.By Ben Mock
- MusicYK Osiris Shares "Dear Fans" Song Snippet After Sukihana IncidentThe teased track contains some lyrics about loneliness and "crying on the Gram."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Says He Won't Be Returning To Canada After Vancouver Border Harassment"The Box" hitmaker was unable to make it across the border to open for Post Malone last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYouTuber Filing Lawsuit Against The Barbz Speaks Out On "Threatening & Dark" HarassmentThe Harvard graduate called Nicki Minaj "a horrible person" on Twitter earlier this month, resulting in her being bombarded with heinous messages.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeRicky Martin Declares Victory In Court After Nephew Withdraws Restraining OrderRicky Martin's nephew accused the singer of harassment after ending an alleged 7-month sexual relationship. By Aron A.
- CrimeAriana Grande's Stalker Breaks Into Her Home: ReportThe man has repeatedly been arrested for harassing the singer who currently has a restraining order against him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYouTube Hides Number Of "Dislikes" On Videos To Counteract CyberbullyingThey conducted an experiment and found that when viewers can't see the number of dislikes a video gets, the less likely they are to target a creator.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFacebook Will Remove "Severe Sexualizing Content" About CelebritiesThe company updated its bullying and harassment policies and it is interesting, to say the least.By Erika Marie
- GramTalib Kweli Targets Noname After She Defends Woman He's Accused Of HarassingKweli wrote a lengthy post accusing Noname of comparing him to Tory Lanez but she says that's simply not true.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Dramatically Deletes Twitter Account Due To Constant CriticismThe model mogul penned a lengthy statement on the platform before making her exit over negativity & bullying.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Goes Off After Instagram Reports Him For Bullying50 Cent is taking a break from Instagram after one of his posts was removed for bullying.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCourtney Stodden Exposes Chrissy Teigen For "Bullying" & "Harassing" Her In Old TweetsCourtney Stodden put Chrissy Teigen on blast by digging up tons of old tweets in which Chrissy "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" the then-minor.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsPresident Donald Trump Claims Harassment After ImpeachmentDonald Trump's rage meter has reached BIG MAD levels. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsPatrick Mahomes' GF Harassed During Patriots Game & Throws ShadePatriots fans weren't too kind to Brittany Matthews.By Alexander Cole
- Gossip50 Cent Accused By Teairra Mari Of Harassment Over $30K Debt: ReportMari believes 50 has been taking things just a little too far.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBusta Rhymes Nearly Punches Man Who Called Him Homophobic SlurBusta Rhymes nearly gets into a physical confrontation with a man who hurled a homophobic slur towards him and his friends. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWatch: Benzino Erupts At Female Cop In Arrest Video "Suck My D*ck!"Benzino goes AWF on a female cop.By hnhh