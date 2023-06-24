YK Osiris caught himself in a lot of hot water for forcibly kissing Sukihana, and debate ensued as to whether he deserves the onslaught of backlash that came. Since video of the interaction went viral, she said that she accepts his apology as some fans completely cut him off or saw this as the end of the story. However, it seems like the Jacksonville native wants to share a more elaborate testimony when it comes to the hate he received. Moreover, he recently shared a snippet on Instagram of an upcoming new song titled “Dear Fans.” In it, the lyrics reflect feeling lonely, like people are preying on his downfall too much, and that he found himself very caught up emotionally in all that’s happened.

To be fair, these are emotions that he’s often expressed on social media for reactions unrelated to the Sukihana drama. Still, the context of that hangs over this song like a cloud. What’s important in that situation is YK Osiris’ own accountability, not how he may react to fans afterwards. That being said, it’s all about execution, and response to wrongdoing is just as telling as the act itself.

YK Osiris’ New Track Preview

Furthermore, the most recent person to chime in on those conversations around YK Osiris was Fivio Foreign. “Just as a Black man in America and how our Black women are portrayed, you always got to be delicate. So you just got to read the room,” the New York MC told Hollywood Unlocked. “Now, I don’t want to put another Black man down, but I feel for her and I got daughters.”

Meanwhile, Osiris shared another apology to the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star recently, and also said that fans “put him in his place.” Unfortunately, this situation also prompted other accusations to come forward, which as of writing this article haven’t prompted legal action. Considering his past controversies of assault, he has many demons to battle. Hopefully he and Sukihana are on the path to healing in their own ways. For more news and the latest updates on YK Osiris, come back to HNHH.

