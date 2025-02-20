Deshae Frost Catches Heat For Controversial Prank On A Woman In Target

Social media personality and content creator Deshae Frost recently learned the hard way that some online pranks go too far. During a Twitch livestream with fellow TikTok star Ekane (clips of which surfaced on Wednesday, February 19), Frost went up to a woman at a Target to remark how good she looks and how much he wants to get romantically involved with her. The woman said that she was in the middle of a call, and after a short apology, he insists again and offers to take her out to dinner, which she rejects. Then, shortly after this exchange, another man – allegedly her brother – confronted Frost as he tried to explain that this was a prank for a livestream.

Of course, as you can see in the reactions to this in the post down below, a lot of people weren't happy with Deshae Frost's behavior. Some folks called out how folks equate disrespect towards women to acceptable forms of comedy, whereas others don't understand what the big deal is about. Nevertheless, Twitch reportedly banned Frost from their platform amid these clips, although it's unclear if these two situations connect.

Who Is Deshae Frost?

For those unaware, this is the second time that Twitch banned Deshae Frost from their platform. If you haven't engaged with his online presence, he's a social media content creator, streamer, YouTuber, and comedian who garnered a lot of attention for his Internet antics. According to reports from The Shade Room, Frost still hasn't addressed this prank backlash or the presumed Twitch ban. Perhaps he will break his silence on these matters in the near future. But with folks' distaste for this prank in mind, maybe a sweep under the rug and moving on from the matter would be the best option.

In addition to his antic-heavy content, Deshae Frost also finds success and attention thanks to his proximity to other celebrities and their shenanigans. For example, Orlando Brown went on one of his many Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey rants on Frost's livestream. For content platforms like his, this type of controversy and debate is key to the appeal. We just wonder if there aren't better, more interesting pranks to pull than shooting your shot with a stranger.