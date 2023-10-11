T.I. And Trae Tha Truth Check Disrespectful Prankster: Watch

Things nearly turn ugly for one prankster recently, who decided to greet T.I. and Trae Tha Truth by calling them "boy." In a new clip, a man in overalls approaches the duo, who are seen outside with some friends. The man then gets close to Trae Tha Truth, and mumbles something disrespectful. Everyone in the group looked confused, and the rapper told him that he's "nobody's boy." The better move here would probably have been to walk away, but he stuck around, continuing to mess with them.

At this point, an associate grabs the prankster by his neck, pushing him away. "It's a prank, bro!" he shouts. Trae Tha Truth then approaches, still looking baffled, telling his friend to let the man go. He explained that this wasn't the best idea for a prank, and sent him on his way. "Look, if this is how you're trying to go viral, you're gonna get your a** hurt out here," he told him.

Read More: Fabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Join DJ Drama Onstage At BET Hip Hop Awards

Trae Tha Truth Gives Prankster Some Advice

"God bless you bro," T.I. added. "Peace be unto you, and get you a better hat." The man then left, looking defeated. Clearly, things didn't go as he had expected them to, though social media users note that their reaction seemed pretty predictable. Others found T.I.'s fashion advice to be hilarious. He did just accept a Fashion Icon Award during Atlanta Fashion Week, after all.

Angela Watts presented the award to T.I. earlier this week, acknowledging him for the ways his business "[drives] the economy" of the city. She further dubbed him "a true visionary of style, creativity, and entrepreneurship." What do you think of T.I. and Trae Tha Truth's reaction to this man's prank? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on T.I. and Trae Tha Truth.

Read More: Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro Altercation

[Via]