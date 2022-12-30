Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro Altercation
On December 29, Trae Tha Truth turned himself into Houston authorities for assault charges related to his altercation with Z-Ro in August. He is currently out on bail.
On Wednesday, Trae Tha Truth linked up with Young Scooter to attend one of Young Thug’s court hearings. However, just one day after showing support for the Punk artist, he had to face legal issues of his own.
Earlier this year, Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an alleged altercation. The fight reportedly went down during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, and eventually, footage of it hit the internet. Following the incident, Trae spoke on the situation, saying, “It wasn’t no 7-on-1 situation. It wasn’t no blindside ambush. That’s not what this is. This is family business, internal stuff that’s been going on for 10, 15 years that’s probably been building up and just spilled over into shit.” Unfortunately, the situation has not yet been fully resolved.
Trae Tha Truth released on bail after turning himself in to authorities in Houston
According to HipHopDX, Z-Ro reportedly pressed charges against his Trae Tha Truth, who’s both his cousin and former frequent collaborator. Authorities charged Trae with a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily injury to Z-Ro during the scuffle. On Thursday, December 29, Trae turned himself in to Houston authorities. He was released on bail shortly afterward.
Lyme Lite Media issued a statement on behalf of Trae Tha Truth.
“In the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist and rapper Trae The Truth willfully cooperated turning himself into Houston authorities after rapper Z-Ro pressed charges for assault in regards to an altercation earlier this year in August,” the statement reads. After highlighting his humanitarian efforts, it continued, “The hometown hero is currently out on bail awaiting next steps in defense against the charges and claims pursued by Z-Ro.”
