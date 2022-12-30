On Wednesday, Trae Tha Truth linked up with Young Scooter to attend one of Young Thug’s court hearings. However, just one day after showing support for the Punk artist, he had to face legal issues of his own.

Earlier this year, Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an alleged altercation. The fight reportedly went down during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, and eventually, footage of it hit the internet. Following the incident, Trae spoke on the situation, saying, “It wasn’t no 7-on-1 situation. It wasn’t no blindside ambush. That’s not what this is. This is family business, internal stuff that’s been going on for 10, 15 years that’s probably been building up and just spilled over into shit.” Unfortunately, the situation has not yet been fully resolved.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 21: Houston rapper and entrepreneur Trae tha Truth throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees during game one of a double header at Minute Maid Park on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Trae Tha Truth released on bail after turning himself in to authorities in Houston

According to HipHopDX, Z-Ro reportedly pressed charges against his Trae Tha Truth, who’s both his cousin and former frequent collaborator. Authorities charged Trae with a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily injury to Z-Ro during the scuffle. On Thursday, December 29, Trae turned himself in to Houston authorities. He was released on bail shortly afterward.

Lyme Lite Media issued a statement on behalf of Trae Tha Truth.

“In the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist and rapper Trae The Truth willfully cooperated turning himself into Houston authorities after rapper Z-Ro pressed charges for assault in regards to an altercation earlier this year in August,” the statement reads. After highlighting his humanitarian efforts, it continued, “The hometown hero is currently out on bail awaiting next steps in defense against the charges and claims pursued by Z-Ro.”

Trae tha Truth turns himself in after Z-Ro pressed charges pic.twitter.com/syeNUsEBgi — FMHipHop (@_FMHipHop) December 30, 2022

Read MORE: Trae Tha Truth Helps Rescue 300 People From Hurricane Ian In Florida

In light of the latest update on Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro’s conflict, let us know what you think about the situation in the comment section below.

[via]