released on bail

- MusicTrae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro AltercationOn December 29, Trae Tha Truth turned himself into Houston authorities for assault charges related to his altercation with Z-Ro in August. He is currently out on bail.By Joshua Robinson
- TVLHHNY Star Mendeecees Prison Release Conditions: Here Are The DetailsYandy's hubby isn't a free man just yet.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKodak Black Released From Jail On $20K BondKodak Black has cancelled another show tonight after his release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Van Picks Up Mystery Girl After Singer Posts $100K BondR. Kelly's first stop after being released from jail was McDonald's.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Profiled, Unjustly Arrested, Says LawyerOffset's lawyer thinks the police's motives were questionable.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicGunna's Drug Arrest Reportedly Happened After Asking Officer For DirectionsGunna was released on $2,500 bail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Welcomes His "Love" NBA YoungBoy Home From PrisonYoung Thug shows love to YoungBoy Never Broke Again following his release from prison.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Out On $10,000 BailYoung Thug is a free man, at least for now.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJeezy Pleads Not Guilty To Gun Charges [Update: Gun Didn't Belong To Jeezy]Jeezy will be among 6 men that will be released from jail tonight, after posting $1 million bail. By Kevin Goddard