Trae tha Truth says that he and his Relief Gang helped rescue over 300 people in the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping people in the aftermath of the storm.

“I think combined, they said with all of us, we’ve done over 300 rescues,” Trae told KHOU 11.

He elaborated: “We rescued newborns to the elderly, to disabled to everything. It’s been a hectic weekend. It’s definitely different to see big yachts turned upside down like they’re toy boats. I’ll have to say it’ll be a long time before they get back to normal.”

Trae is also partnering with Operation BBQ to provide meals to those still affected by the storm.

“It’s hurricane season. What do we expect people to do when it comes our way? We’re going to expect help, or we’re going to need help,” Trae said. “So with me being a representative of Houston, if I can go down there and extend that hand and make an impact, we may need that helping hand at another time. So sometimes you just got to pay it forward you know?”

Trae has previously assisted the city of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as during the winter storm of 2021. Trae started the Relief Gang during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

