Trae Tha Truth To Receive Second Presidential Achievement Award

The rapper has had a good month.

Trae Tha Truth may not have Grammys to his name, but he has hardware. The rapper will be getting his second Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award courtesy of President Joe Biden. Trae That Truth took to social media on Monday to relay the good news. The rapper was ecstatic, and even shared a graphic of himself along with details on the ceremony. Biden's award ceremony, the last to be conducted before he leaves office, will be held January 20 in Houston, Texas.

Trae Tha Truth is, of course, a Houston legend. The rapper has been around for three decades, and has proven to be invaluable to his community. "God says this will be My season," he wrote. "I been so busy the past few weeks I haven’t had time to post this... Blessed to receive my second Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award." Trae Tha Truth confirmed that he was thrilled by the honor. "God is key!!." His Truth's willingness to give back is what led to him winning his first Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Trae Tha Truth Previously Won In 2021

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards are annually held to honor those "who exhibit outstanding character, work ethic and dedication to their communities." A candidate must have at least 4,000 hours of service to receive the award, which is something that Trae Tha Truth surpassed with ease. "I probably quadrupled that," he quipped. The rapper works closely with Relief Gang, an organization meant to help those in need around Texas. "I believe God has things happen for a reason so some of the situations we may be going through," he explained. "Maybe to bring some of us closer, maybe wake up calls, maybe situations to toughen us up."

Trae has reason to be jovial going into 2025. The rapper spent the tail end of 2024 in the midst of a family nightmare. He claimed his daughter had been kidnapped by her mother. Trae Tha Truth asked fans for help on Instagram. He also released a song detailing his heartbreak and concern. Trae reunited with his daughter Truth on New Year's Day. The rapper told TMZ he was going to be dealing with his emotions "one day at a time."