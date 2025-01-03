Trae Tha Truth Recruits Busta Rhymes, Chance The Rapper, DMX, And More For "I'm On 4.0"

Trae revives the series after nearly eight years.

It's wholesome moment to kick of 2025 in hip-hop for sure. But on top of getting his baby girl back, Trae Tha Truth is also releasing some new music. Its perhaps a way of sharing his excitement with the world and we aren't mad at all for how he's going about it. Today, he's come by with "I'm on 4.0." If you listen to him regularly, you know he's been dropping these titles for years now. It's a song series that always includes a hefty all-star roster of guests, with the inaugural entry dropping in 2011. However, it's been almost eight years since "3.0," so it's been a hot minute. This one features a diverse cast, with Chance The Rapper , DMX , Ty Dolla $ign, and Method Man being the standouts. Then, there's G Herbo, Jeezy, Jay Rock, D Smoke , and Joyner Lucas , as well as Busta Rhymes and Mark Morrison rounding things out. Every one of these tracks have landed on a project , so maybe we are in for one soon.

Trae Tha Truth has a lot to celebrate this week. On New Year's Day, the Houston rapper got a call that would bring any parent to their knees and cry tears of joy. Toward the latter third of 2024, the veteran MC reported his six-year-old daughter Truth missing. But at the turn of 2025, authorities let him know that she's safe . Trae dropped her off to the mother, Heather Cuevas, in August for a two-day visitation. However, he said that she was declining to return Truth to him and was essentially on doing everything to avoid doing so. Thankfully, she was caught in El Centro, California and he immediately went to Sand Diego via plane and then drove 100 miles to bring Truth home.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.