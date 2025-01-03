Trae Tha Truth Recruits Busta Rhymes, Chance The Rapper, DMX, And More For "I'm On 4.0"

Trae Tha Truth has a lot to celebrate this week. On New Year's Day, the Houston rapper got a call that would bring any parent to their knees and cry tears of joy. Toward the latter third of 2024, the veteran MC reported his six-year-old daughter Truth missing. But at the turn of 2025, authorities let him know that she's safe. Trae dropped her off to the mother, Heather Cuevas, in August for a two-day visitation. However, he said that she was declining to return Truth to him and was essentially on doing everything to avoid doing so. Thankfully, she was caught in El Centro, California and he immediately went to Sand Diego via plane and then drove 100 miles to bring Truth home.
It's wholesome moment to kick of 2025 in hip-hop for sure. But on top of getting his baby girl back, Trae Tha Truth is also releasing some new music. Its perhaps a way of sharing his excitement with the world and we aren't mad at all for how he's going about it. Today, he's come by with "I'm on 4.0." If you listen to him regularly, you know he's been dropping these titles for years now. It's a song series that always includes a hefty all-star roster of guests, with the inaugural entry dropping in 2011. However, it's been almost eight years since "3.0," so it's been a hot minute. This one features a diverse cast, with Chance The Rapper, DMX, Ty Dolla $ign, and Method Man being the standouts. Then, there's G Herbo, Jeezy, Jay Rock, D Smoke, and Joyner Lucas, as well as Busta Rhymes and Mark Morrison rounding things out. Every one of these tracks have landed on a project, so maybe we are in for one soon.
"I'm On 4.0" - Trae Tha Truth & Various Artists
Quotable Lyrics:
Don't compare yourself to me, we are not the same
All you n****s snitchin', I don't never say nobody name (Never)
Listen, I'm a big deal, so come out to play (Word)
Turn my birthday to a holiday (Day Joyner)
I'ma bet on you, I promise this is not a game