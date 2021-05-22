Various Artists
- Mixtapes"Fast X" Is The Soundtrack You Should Be Listening ToThe soundtrack for the new Fast and Furious film is full of songs you'll wanna blast in your car.By Noah Grant
- MixtapesRihanna, Stormzy, Future & More Appear On "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" SoundtrackCheck out "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From & Inspired By" featuring Rihanna, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Stormzy, Snow Tha Product, E-40 & more. By Aron A.
- News03 Greedo, Drakeo The Ruler, Rick Ross & More Appear On "Rolling LAnd" MixtapeNew music from Blue Bucks Clan, 1TakeJay, Guapo, and more appear on "Rolling LAnd." By Aron A.
- MoviesHalle Berry & Cardi B Produce "Bruised Soundtrack" Ft. Latto, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Rapsody, DreamDoll & MoreThe soundtrack for the Netflix film features nothing but ladies and is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B.By Erika Marie
- NewsJay-Z Unveils "The Harder They Fall" OST Ft. Conway, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss & MoreJay-Z unveils two new singles on "The Harder They Fall" soundtrack which also includes appearances from Conway, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, and more. By Aron A.
- News“Pokémon 25: The Album” Includes Tracks From Vince Staples, Post Malone, Lil Yachty & MoreThe album was put together in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLupe Fiasco, Big K.R.I.T & More Contribute To "The One & Only Dick Gregory" OSTTalib Kweli, Saint Bodhi, Bobby Sessions, and more contribute to the soundtrack. By Aron A.
- News"Romeo Must Die (Soundtrack)" Hits Streaming Platforms 21 Years After Its ReleaseTwenty-one years later, fans can stream the soundtrack that features Aaliyah, DMX, Timbaland, Destiny's Child, Magoo, Joe, Mack 10, Ginuwine, and more.By Erika Marie
- News"Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album" Ft. Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, Saweetie, EarthgangThe soundtrack to the Marvel film is executive produced by Sean Miyashiro and 88rising.By Erika Marie
- NewsRapsody, Tierra Whack & More Appear On Femme It Forward's "Big Femme Energy Vol. 1"Femme It Forward share new compilation project ft. Tierra Whack, Kiana Ledé, Rapsody, Lauren Jauregui and more. By Aron A.
- News"Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack" Arrives Ft. Lil Baby, SZA, Joyner Lucas, Cordae, SaweetieThe basketball film starring LeBron James will hit theaters next week.By Erika Marie
- NewsKevin Gates, Pop Smoke, King Von, & More Appear On The Star-Studded "F9" SoundtrackA week before the film hits theatres, "F9" shares its star-studded soundtrack.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver & Miguel Feature On "Gully" SoundtrackThe eight-track project also features Ty Dolla $ign, B-Real, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., Sleepy Rose, & Mike WiLL Made-It.By Erika Marie
- NewsDeath Row Reissues "Above The Rim" OSTDeath Row re-issues the 1994 soundtrack for "Above The Rim" ft. 2Pac, The Dogg Pound, and more for the label's 30th anniversary. By Aron A.