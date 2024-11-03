Kalan.FrFr Assembles The West Coast Avengers For Stacked "Everybody (Remix)"

Kalan.FrFr was on a mission to MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN in the first quarter of 2024. The eight-track project featured a handful of California's most prominent figures, including Ty Dolla $ign and YG. However, he also called on acts from the Midwest like G Herbo to help his cause. Unfortunately, it's a project that sort of came and went for us. But still it was nice to get something from Kalan during this resurrection of the West Coast. It's been a big year for the entire region and business was especially booming in the spring/summer months. But Kalan.FrFr is making sure the success continues into the end of 2024 with the release of "EVERYBODY (Remix)."
This was initially a single for MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN that was solely his. But for this remix, he's merely playing organizer, as he's limited to handling the chorus which is unchanged. When we mention organizer, it's not just for three or four features. No, Kalan.FrFr called on 11(!) rappers from his area. Thanks to a press release, we have the scoop on everyone you will hear on this record. 310babii, OHGEESY, BlueBucksClan, John Mackk, and G Perico are the first half. Then, RJMrLA, Rucci, Heembeezy, CUZZOS, Wallie the Sensei, and CheffBoy round out the rest. So yes, it's an ensemble performance to a tee and everyone's bringing something to the table. Overall, it's cool to see artists put these sorts of things together, and to get everyone pretty equal time is just as impressive. Check out the remix for Kalan's "EVERYBODY" with the YouTube audio link below.
