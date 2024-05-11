Kalan.FrFr Vows To "MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN" On Latest EP

You could argue that the West Coast hip-hop scene has been run by Kendrick Lamar for the better part of a decade. If not, it is undeniable that he has been taking over for the last several weeks. His diss tracks and verses have been playing all throughout the streets of California in particular. "Not Like Us," his most recent diss and perhaps the Drake kill shot, has sort of become the anthem out West. With that in mind, artists of lower stature, such as Kalan.FrFr, really have to come through with some major heat.

Kalan.FrFr is looking to put on for his hometown, and the state at large, with a new EP called MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN. The 29-year-old multi-hyphenate might not have the fan base of a K-Dot, but he certainly has the backing of a major label (Roc Nation), and the co-signs from plenty of big fish. Giving this new tape that West Coast street cred are fellow veterans YG, Ty Dolla $ign, as well as G Herbo and Spooky Jay. Kalan.FrFr is following up on a December 2023 EP, NOT HARD 2 UNDERSTAND, as well a 2022 LP, 222. Furthermore, leading up to MTWGA, the "Right Wit It" MC dropped one promo track, "EVERYBODY," which called out all the gangs.

Listen To MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN By Kalan.FrFr

So, how does Kalan.FrFr perform on this new EP? To be quite frank, it comes across as run of the mill West Coast fare. The track that managed to stand out to us was "NO MUNYON NO FUNYON" with G Herbo. The Chicago native brings an animated performance to break up the flow that Kalan brings, which is his trademark smooth flow. Additionally, Spooky Jay, has probably the most unique outing that will definitely grab your attention. But back to Kalan, he sort of recycles that formula across the rest of the tape. On top of that talking about the same topics (flexing and being around women), it gets even more redundant. The beats are passable and non-offensive, which is fine, but it just does not move the needle. Still, give the tape a chance with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN by Kalan.FrFr? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Who had the strongest guest performance? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kalan.FrFr. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN Tracklist:

BAD B**** ON SEEN CAN'T GET IN (JEALOUS) EVERYBODY COOL DOWN (feat. YG) SILHOUETTE (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) ANDFUK NO MUNYON NO FUNYON (feat. G Herbo) KEEP GOING (feat. Spooky Jay)

