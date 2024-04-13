Kalan.FrFr Embodies West Coast Hip-Hop On "EVERYBODY"

For about eight years or so, Los Angeles, California rapper Kalan.FrFr has been putting out signature vibes from the area. His usual chill and calm presence on the microphone is what makes him standout a little bit more from some of the higher energy MCs from the West Coast. His following is not as massive as some other artists from the area, but do not let that dictate whether or not you check out this new song or not.

Kalan.FrFr is back with a new single called "EVERYBODY" and it is out everywhere now. It is his first offering since early February's "Ain't No Fun," and it also follows up his collaboration with 310babii on "stuck." From what we know "EVERYBODY" and maybe also "Ain't No Fun," will be on an upcoming EP for Kalan.FrFr. For now, we have no word on a release date, or how many tracks will make the project.

Read More: Unpacking The Weeknd & ASAP Rocky's Shots At Drake On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

Listen To "EVERYBODY" By Kalan.FrFr

"EVERYBODY" is a barebones record in terms of the lyrical content, but it brings that bouncy sound from the West we are accustomed to. Over a rumbling and chunky bassline provided by Bankroll Got It, Kalan brings simple song structure with an earworm of a chant. "Ayy, Bloods, Crips, h**s, pimps / Thugs, strippers, n****s, b****es / Everybody, everybody." You can check out the track with the YouTube link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "EVERYBODY" by Kalan.FrFr? Is this the best track that he has put out as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for the upcoming EP? Who would you want to hear on that when it drops? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kalan.FrFr. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, everybody step with it

Yeah, left with it, yeah, right with it, yeah, alright, alright

Ayy, everybody step with it

Yeah, left with it, yeah, right with it, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy

Bloods, Crips (Alright), they gon' like this

Niggas, bitches (Alright), they gon' slide with it

Read More: Cardi B Gets A Driving Lesson In Her Rolls-Royce Truck