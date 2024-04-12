Cardi B Gets A Driving Lesson In Her Rolls-Royce Truck

Cardi B is pretty busy working on her new album and with all the other things that come with being a musician. She's already released two new singles this year gearing up towards the release of her long-awaited second studio album. But she also managed to find some time to learn a pretty essential skill that she may have been putting off, how to drive. She recently revealed to fans that she was finally being taught how to operate behind the wheel.

The revelation came through an Instagram Live where Cardi shared her driving lesson with fans. They filled the comments with hilarious reactions and comments as she slowly figured out the mechanisms of driving a car. As many fans pointed out, she's hilariously learning how to drive behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce truck. In the comments of a recap of her livestream fans give her credit for her independence and tell her how great she looks while doing it. Check out some clips from the driving lesson livestream below.

Cardi B Finally Learning How To Drive

Last week, Cardi celebrated the 6th anniversary of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy. She took the anniversary as an opportunity to once again tease that the album's follow-up is still in the works and coming soon. After teasing it multiple times last year she finally confirmed to fans that the record wasn't arriving until 2024. It didn't take her long to start living up to that promise though.

She's already dropped two new singles from the record so far this year. It started with her "Like What" freestyle back in February which was met with mostly mixed reviews from fans and fell off the charts quickly. But both fans and critics were much more positive towards the second single she released "Enough (Miami)." What do you think of Cardi B getting a driving lesson in her Rolls-Royce truck? Are you looking forward to the release of her long-awaited second album? Let us know in the comment section below.

