Cardi B Celebrates "Invasion Of Privacy" Turning 6 Years Old, Teases New Album This Year

Six years ago, on April 6, Cardi B dropped her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy, and it was an instant massive hit. Bolstered by fiery and beloved singles like "Bodak Yellow," the album cinched a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, nabbed Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, and had plenty of great songs to hold fans over. We mention that because it's been radio silent from her on the full-length front since that release, although she's promised that this will change very soon. Moreover, the Bronx rapper took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (April 6) to celebrate the occasion and double down on the promise of a new project in 2024.

"6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!" Cardi B expressed on the social media platform about Invasion Of Privacy's six-year anniversary. "6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year.. it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I’ll talk to ya soon I been so busy these last few days [red heart emojis]."

Furthermore, Cardi B has been relatively quiet online when it comes to her fan interactions, although there was some recent drama brewing in her mentions. A conversation around racial ambiguity roped content creator Raymonté in this time around, and this recent instance reflects a larger debate around Black and Latine communities. Specifically, she took issue with so many people not only misrepresenting her Latin American roots, but invalidating them in the face of other heritages. It's a complex conversation with a lot of gray area, and one that is much larger than any one artist.

However, the good news is that this also resulted in a surprising confirmation for some fans: Bardi and Nicki Minaj loyalist Ice Spice are actually on good terms. They bonded over their Dominican heritage in this case and shut down any and all beef rumors between them. Hopefully these conflict lines can become clearer (and less frequently drawn) within the rap world in the near future. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and her next moves, stay posted on HNHH.

