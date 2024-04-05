Cardi B Explains Why It Bothers Her When Fans Call Her Mexican

Earlier this week, Cardi had a viral interaction online discussing her heritage with fans. In a series of tweets she stood up for her Dominican identity and took offense at those who called her Mexican. She even brought up Ice Spice, who caught the tweet herself and posted a response. Some fans misinterpreted their interaction as being more hostile than it was. The two had to share some pictures of them together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and publicly bond over their Dominican heritage just to shut down the beef rumors.

Now in a new TikTok live, Cardi explained further why she takes issue with being called Mexican by fans. “A lot of people keep saying damn, why is it I feel offended when people call me Mexican? Because I’m not Mexican! I’m not Mexican. My nationalities don’t have the same culture. We speak the same language, we have different dialects. We don’t eat the same food, we don’t eat the same nothing. Call a Nigerian Ghanaian. Call a Haitian Jamaican. Call a Jamaican a Haitian. Call Guyanese a Trini and you tell me how they gonna feel. You tell me how they gonna feel!” she says in the livestream. But that's only the beginning of her explanation. Check out the full clip of Cardi talking about her nationality below.

Later in the video, she elaborates further. “Y’all do that sh*t to irritate me. And not only do you y’all call me a Mexican, y’all call me a dirty Mexican. So, of course, I’m gonna defend myself every single time you guys do it. You’re not gonna keep erasing my nationalities” she explains. The discussion concludes with her once again refusing to accept fans trying to erase who she is.

After years of teasing, Cardi is gearing up to drop her long-awaited second album this year. She's already dropped two new singles so far in the lead up to the project. What do you think of Cardi B's explanation for why she takes offense when fans call her Mexican? Let us know in the comment section below.

