Cardi B Claps Back At Fans' Criticisms Of Her Calling Herself "Light-Skinned"

TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Cardi B doesn't understand this critique.

Cardi B is always responding to narratives around her online, whether it concerns her new album or an inappropriate setting for a maternity shoot. Regardless, she will always combat misconceptions and criticisms of her with the same fire, as well as with the will to improve and admit her wrongs when necessary. But in this case, the Bronx femcee doesn't understand the hate. Moreover, a lot of fans started a debate around whether or not she has the right to call herself "light-skinned" as the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. Cardi quickly dismissed these assumptions, defending her self-identification and explaining why it's valid.

"Who tf told Cardi B she’s light skin? That term is used for lighter complexion black folks but y’all got everybody claiming it now," one fan posited. "Dominicans are so diverse when it comes to skin color," she clapped back. "Dark ,brown ,tan,light ,white ….sooo what am I supposed to say when I’m describing my complexion…Im Dominican skin ?" "idk maybe y’all need to come up with yall own terms.. ‘light skinned’ is used to describe BLACK people. Not whites, Dominicans, Mexicans, Asians… BLACKS!! You can’t just use the word to mean whatever you want it to mean chica," another fan suggested.

Cardi B Defends Her "Light-Skinned" Identity

"what you saying is automatically invalid," Cardi B responded. "The fact that you use whites … WHITES IS A COLOR AND A RACE ..DOMINICANS ARE A NATIONALITY WITH PEOPLE that are different COLORS AND SHADES ..NOT A RACE … Get your glitter hole out of here wit this fake rule you just came up wit." "The term light skin is adjective to describe skin complexion…" she shared in another tweet. "It is not exclusive to a single race …l guess Jamaicans and Haitians and West Indians can’t say they got brown skin ,light skin or dark skin because just like Dominicans they are also a nationality..now move JAWS."

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared some exciting news with fans recently that has nothing to do with Twitter clap-backs. "Album still sellin like good quality p***y," she responded to news of her selling over 500,000 album units in the United States. "….OKAY OKAY let me stop playing and drop this second album."

...