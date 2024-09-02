Cardi B Responds To Fans Pointing Out The Word "Pedophile" In Background Of Maternity Shoot

Cardi B wants people to leave her alone.

Cardi B recently shared a new maternity shoot with fans, hopping on a motorcycle in what looks like a New York City street with her baby bump fully out and with a passing face card to boot. However, it wasn't long before these pictures caught quite a lot of flack online, as fans noticed that the wall behind her featured the word "pedophile" spelled out in graffiti. Moreover, fans took issue with this, either blasting the team responsible, thinking that the Bronx femcee wanted to send a subliminal message with this, or clowning the situation of a celebrity failing to realize what's right in front of them. Against all these concerns and criticisms, she had enough.

"First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere," Cardi B explained via Twitter. "This was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as 'aha' moment. Second I'm ALWAYS with the s**ts but I'm not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??"

Cardi B Fires Back At Fans Over "Pedophile" Maternity Shoot

"A team??" Cardi B wrote in response to a user who claimed that she was just trying to cover for her team for not spotting the word "pedophile." "B***h my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti. Second if I wanted to be petty I would’ve posted a lot of memes last week.. I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE !! If I’m saying I’m not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!

Meanwhile, this scandal follows her reunion with her former husband Offset from a couple of days ago. Together, they celebrated their son Wave's birthday, and it seems like things are all amicable and sweet. Of course, this isn't the first time that they have found themselves in this breakup situation. Let's see if this is finally the last call or if we're just getting started.

