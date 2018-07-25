pedophile
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Forces Alleged Pedophile To Drink From Dog Bowl: WatchRoss joined forces with Vitaly for the bizarre on-stream moment.By Ben Mock
- GramAzealia Banks To Nicki Minaj: "You're Kinda A F*cking Pedophile""So yeah, Nicki, I would suggest you check yourself into rehab now," the Harlem native concluded her latest celebrity rant.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJaguar Wright Claims The Roots Knew R. Kelly Was A PedophileJaguar Wright says that The Roots told her to be silent about R. Kelly bringing underage girls to the studio if she wanted to keep her career.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJeffrey Epstein's Graphic Death Photos Unveiled in Explosive '60 Minutes' BroadcastPoor pervert Jeffrey Epstein gets the post-mortem "Faces of Death" treatment by '60 Minutes.'By Keenan Higgins
- RandomKevin Spacey Resurfaces With Cryptic Christmas VideoA bizarre, minute-long video.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureDanny Brown Shares Theory On Jeff Epstein's Suicide: "Cuz Ain't Dead"Danny Brown doesn't think Epstein is actually dead. By Aron A.
- GramT.I. Sparks Discussion With Photoshopped Pic Of Trump & EpsteinT.I. insinuates a nefarious connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDisgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Resurfaces For Groping TrialKevin Spacey makes his first appearance in groping trial. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentElvis Presley's Pedophile Ways To Be Exposed In New Tea-Spilling Book: ReportThe "King of Rock & Roll" allegedly preyed on teenage girls. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer Is Not Happy Kim Foxx Called Singer A "Pedophile"Steve Greenberg says Kim Foxx's behaviour is "dysfunctional and chaotic."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLaToya Jackson Suggests Michael Jackson Is Guilty In Resurfaced InterviewLaToya Jackson later retracted the comments.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMacaulay Culkin Defends Friendship With Michael Jackson As "Normal"Culkin and Jackson went through "the exact same frickin' thing" as child stars.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicR. Kelly Gets Served With "False Arrest Warrant" While Celebrating His 52nd BirthdayV75 Chicago got raided Thursday morning, under the pretense of R. Kelly being a "wanted man."By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Trolled For Supporting Tekashi 6ix9ine Amidst Legal Issues With Feds"We have decided to unstan."By Zaynab
- MusicTrippie Redd To 6ix9ine: "BOOM Ur A Pedophile"Trippie Redd said yesterday that he was no longer entertaining 6ix9ine's shenanigans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Should Admit To Being A Pedophile, Alleged Sex Slave Father Says"What did he admit to?"
By Aron A.
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For 6ix9ine Collab: "Pedophilia Is Gross & Evil"Azealia Banks is throwing away her "barb card."By Alex Zidel