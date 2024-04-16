Latto Blasts Fans Calling Her Dad A Pedophile Over Alleged Age Gap With Rapper's Mom

Latto is coming to the defense of her dad after accusers on X (formerly Twitter) have been calling him an alleged pedophile. These serious accusations were made after the Columbus, Ohio native shared a past and present set of photos of her mom. They have gone viral overnight due to fans, mostly men, deeming the more recent picture "thirst trap worthy." Also catching people off guard was the caption that went along with the first image of Latto's mom holding the rapper as a baby. "My mama 15yr old fast a** w me." Having a child that early nowadays is a shocking thing to hear and it got people wondering how old the man was at the time. Unfortunately for Latto, she has had to combat people online calling her dad a pedophile.

Where these people got this information that Latto's pops was much older than her mother is still a mystery. According to HipHopDX, X users were claiming that he was 23 when he got Latto's mom pregnant. "Her dad was 23 and her mom was 15 at the time of conception. Wouldn’t that make her father a pedophile? Mhm thinks," someone wrote.

Read More: Childish Gambino Receives Second Lawsuit As Kidd Wes Continues To Fight Over "This Is America"

Latto Is Not Taking Any Disrespect Toward Her Dad

Latto had enough after someone asked her, "So how old is her dad??? That's the question." "My parents are 3 yrs apart lol," the hitmaker said back. Surely the men saying things like, "I’m ready to be the father that stepped up," already were getting on the hitmaker's nerves. But potentially life-altering claims like this just took her over the edge.

What are your thoughts on Latto defending her dad against the pedophilic claims? Why do people always assume the worst in general, why or why not? Are you surprised at how viral Latto's mom has become on social media? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Latto. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Drake & Lil Yachty Reference Track Situation Leads To Heated Legacy Debate

[Via]