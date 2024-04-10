Latto Opens Up On Which Of Her Hits Was The Easiest To Write

Latto has become a certified hitmaker in the past few years. While "Big Energy" served as her breakthrough and her biggest hit yet, she's become a pretty reliable staple of popular music. Last year she teamed up with Cardi B for a hit remix of her song "Put It On Da Floor." She also joined K-pop star Jung Kook for his massive hit song "Seven." During a recent interview with Hot 107.9 she spoke on the writing process of some of her biggest songs, in particular, which one was the easiest.

When asked what track was the simplest to assemble she answered with one of her first singles ever. “‘Bitch from da Souf’ was like, I was pullin’ up a beat pack from Bankroll Got It, and I heard the ‘Bitch from da Souf’ beat, and I really just started writing it in my Notes. Went to the studio that night, or the next day, and cut it," she explains. She goes on to explain that now she feels a lot more pressure during the songwriting process than she used to. "“Now, I be trying to recreate that process, because now I be overthinking everything. I wish I could get back in that mindset where it’s like, no pressure," she concludes. Check out the clip from her new interview below.

Latto On Which Of Her Hits Was The Easiest

Earlier this week, Latto was asked about her top three favorite female rappers of all time. Her list wasn't all that controversial including Lil Kim and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez but it was the third entry that got people's attention. She refused to say the final rapper on her list by name, leading many to believe that she was talking about Nicki Minaj.

She may not have wanted to say the rapper's name following beef they've had in the past. What do you think of Latto's claims that one of her earliest songs was one of the easiest to write? Are you looking forward to hearing the next hit from her? Let us know in the comment section below.

