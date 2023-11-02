Latto Says She Knew That “Put It On Da Floor” Would Be A Hit

Last year, Latto had her breakthrough commercial moment with her song "Big Energy." The track was an absolute smash hit that ended up as one of the highest-selling songs of 2022. She didn't slow down much going into 2023 with her next hit "Put It On Da Floor" dropping early this year. While the song did initially make a splash, it was once Cardi B teamed up for a remix that it hit its peak. After debuting at number 13 on the Hot 100 the song hovered in the top 50 for months.

"I ain't gonna lie, 'Put It On Da Floor' I knew was gonna go," she begins after being asked if she can tell which songs will be hits. She goes on to describe it as the track she'd "been looking for." After previewing the song at Coachella she reportedly wanted to drop it but her label thought it wasn't ready. She decided to go ahead and drop it and the track became a hit. At the end of the clip, she pats herself on the back for her vision. In the comments, fans agree. "She ate it up & then Cardi B was chefs kiss! Definitely still playing it," one of the top comments reads. Check out the interview clip and fan reactions below.

Latto Knows When A Song Will Be A Hit

If Latto really does recognize a hit when she hears one, then she must have lit up for "Seven." Her collaboration with K-pop star Jung Kook was an instant smash debuting at the number-one spot on the Hot 100. Though it isn't technically a rap song, the track still made Latto the first rapper to appear at the top spot on the Hot 100 in 2023.

The song just hit another impressive milestone. It officially became the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams in Spotify history. The track currently sits a just over a billion streams and with Jung Kook's new album due to drop this week it could get a substantial boost. What do you think of Latto claiming that she knows if a song will be a hit or not? Let us know in the comment section below.

