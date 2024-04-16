Latto Posts Photo Of Her Mom And Now The Internet Can't Stop Thirsting Over Her

Latto has been climbing the ranks within hip-hop for a few years now. Overall, she is a proficient MC who can deliver some incredible bars and catchy tracks. It has made her one of the premiere women rappers in the game, and some believe she has the throne right now. However, it seems as though some are trying to take that throne from her. For instance, she has been embroiled in a feud with none other than Ice Spice. At this stage, it feels like Latto is ahead, but after Coachella, some pressure has been applied.

Yesterday, Latto didn't seem to be too pressed about the Ice Spice performance. Instead, she was reflecting on her mom. In fact, she took to social media where she posted a couple of photos of her mom. In one of these photos, her mom was 15, the age at which she gave birth to the star. While these photos were meant to pay homage to her mom and her growth over the years, the internet couldn't help itself. Numerous male fans started thirsting after Latto's mom, and the comments wouldn't stop, whether it be on Twitter or Instagram.

Latto With An Innocent Post

For example, the comments on DJ Akademiks' page were filled with fans who found themselves obsessed with Latto's mom. It was to the point where they were trying to get her "@," the modern-day equivalent of getting someone's number. "Latto is your mama single?" one person asked. "I’m ready to be the father that stepped up," said another. Needless to say, Latto's mom has made quite the impression on the internet.

