DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Debate Kendrick Lamar Being Photographed Next To An Alleged Pedophile

kendrick lamar pedophile
The internet connected the dots thanks to old pictures and a Reebok commercial.

Kendrick Lamar is being thrust into a debate between DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 over some old photos with an alleged pedophile. The latter called the former recently while on a livestream about pictures resurfacing of the Compton superstar and a past affiliate. The reason for the pedophile allegations running rampant right now is because some clips are going viral on Twitter. This man, 38, was caught in a sting operation by YouTuber and streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, for trying to sleep with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. This is thanks to a report from The Express Tribune. The video evidence can be found with the "[Via]" links below. In one of the clips, the 38-year-old can be seen trying to get intimate with the "15-year-old." Then, in another, Vitaly reads out some of the texts that were sent regarding the things he wanted to do.

"I wanna f*** you balls deep," one of the messages allegedly read. Despite taking some accountability for his actions, the affiliate of K. Dot's also didn't feel too bad either. Overall, there's a lot to unpack now and going forward, which is where Akademiks and Wack 100 come into the picture. Obviously, this is becoming a debate because Kendrick Lamar labeled Drake a pedophile during their beef. Additionally, it has some relation to K. Dot bringing up Baka Not Nice and his assault case against a 22-year-old woman.

Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Affiliate Was Caught In A Sting Operation

During their phone call, they debated whether or not Lamar has some responsibility for being around someone like this. Of course, nothing is confirmed if this Compton man is indeed a pedophile. No one also knows if these two still have a connection with one another. That's sort of the angle that Wack is taking, labeling the guy more of a fan rather than a friend, which is different than Drake and Baka's relationship. Because of this thought process, the manager thinks that Kendrick didn't really need to do a full background check on the now 38-year-old.

Wack also brought up the viral video of Drake swooning over a 17-year-old earlier on in his career onstage. He feels that was more wrong given how he kept going after he discovered that information. As for Akademiks, he's looking at it as Kendrick should be catching some heat for this. However, he did add that he felt both rappers during the battle were fishing a little bit when dissing each other, especially in regard to the pedophile accusations. Ultimately, they both met in the middle a little. They feel Drake being attracted to younger women of legal age is okay. However, Ak and Wack don't seem to be eye to eye on Kendrick's situation.

