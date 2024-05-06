Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar's Pedophile Claims On New Diss, "The Heart Part 6," Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Drake addressed the allegations Kendrick Lamar put forth about him being a pedophile on his newest diss track, "The Heart Part 6," on Sunday night. In the lyrics of the song, he says: "Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now / This Epstein angle was the sh*t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected." At another point, he raps: "Only f*ckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager." Elsewhere in the song, he also claims he planted the story about himself having another kid in Lamar's camp.

Fans had mixed responses to the song on social media, One user remarked: "I will admit if the drake planted mole is true, the daughter plan is both devastatingly devious while simultaneously a self own because why are you reminding everyone about the last time you were forced into a child reveal." Another user added: "Drake’s argument against the pedophilia allegations is 'if i was really fucking young girls I promise I’d have been arrested' UHHH WHAT??? Rich famous men don’t get away with such crimes everyday???"

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

At another point in the song, Drake brings up Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, "Mother I Sober," on which the rapper reflects on his mother’s experience with sexual abuse. Many fans felt Drake misconstrued the intent of the song by accusing Lamar of being a victim. "'Mother I Sober' is about how Kendrick wasn’t even molested but his mom didn’t believe him because she had PTSD from being molested herself… and this man listened to that song and decided to mock molestation victims while he’s done foul sh*t with minors ON VIDEO??? WHAT THE F*CK?"

When Drake shared the song on Twitter, he alluded to Lamar planning to drop another song later in the night although that's yet to occur. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop. Also, check out more responses to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" below.

