Drake Claims He Baited Kendrick Lamar, Drops "The Heart Part 6" Diss Track

Drake fired back at Kendrick Lamar's two latest diss records with a track of his own in "THE HEART PART 6" on Sunday night. On the song, he raps about Dave Free and Lamar's wife while claiming he tricked him into rapping about his alleged daughter who doesn't actually exist. By the end, he reflects on the beef thus far. "I'm not gonna lie, this sh*t was some good exercise," he admits. "It's good to get out and get the pen working. You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't lying to every blogger and editor but it is what it is. You definitely got this sh*t burnt the f*ck out though. The one before the last one we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist. And then you go and drop the West Coast one and try and cover that up."

When Drake shared "The Heart Part 6" on Twitter, he teased that he already knows Lamar is dropping again later tonight. "And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address," he wrote. The move has fans of his ecstatic. Replying to the post, one user proclaimed: "WE ARE WITNESSING ONE OF THE BEST RAP BEEFS OF ALL TIME." Another remarked: "YOU SMOKED HIM."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Takes It There On New Drake Diss "Meet The Grahams"

Drake Attends Til Death Do Us Part Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Till Death Do Us. Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Prior to the release of "The Heart Part 6," Lamar had come after Drake with "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" in the span of 24 hours. In the first song, he accused Drake of having another daughter whom he is hiding from the world, while also speaking directly to several of the Toronto rapper's family members.

Drake Returns Fire At Kendrick Lamar

Check out Drake's "The Heart Part 6" above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Claims Drake Is Hiding Another Child On "Meet The Grahams"