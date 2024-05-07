Metro Boomin Denies Pedophile Accusations But Quickly Deletes The Post

Metro Boomin addressed the resurfacing of his alleged decade-old tweets in a post on Twitter, on Tuesday, which he's since deleted. "I can't be a pedophile at 15 n***a," he attempted to argue while adding, "#NoPedo." The posts date back to 2011, which would imply the 30-year-old producer was at least 17 at the time. In one apparent post from that year, he wrote: "I'm tryna tell #oomf that age ain't nothing but a number." In 2012, he appears to have tweeted: "Got your lil sister on them mollies she done ran thru the whole squad."

Fans on social media have been sharing Metro's old tweets with the hashtag, "MetroGroomin." One user wrote: "Metro Boomin deleting his weird tweets is crazy. So I guess Kendrick is working with a pedophile to diss another pedophile." Another wrote: "Laughing at photoshopped pictures of drake and we brought out the real receipts don’t run now."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

The resurfacing of the alleged tweets comes as Metro has been feuding with Drake. He kicked things off by teaming up with Kendrick Lamar for "Like That." Drake eventually fired back on his song, "Push Ups," rapping: "Metro, shut your h*e-a*s up and make some drums, n***a." More recently, Metro dropped a beat titled, "BBL Drizzy," and is offering $10,000 and a free beat to whichever fan cooks up the best song for it. The pedophile accusations come after Lamar made similar claims about Drake on his recent song," Not Like Us." Check out the alleged tweets from Metro below.

Metro Boomin Seemingly Deletes Tweets

Since deleting the first response, Metro has yet to comment again. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

