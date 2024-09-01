Cardi B & Offset Reunite At Their Son Wave's Birthday Party Amid Divorce

Their son Wave's birthday caused a reunion, and it doesn't look like Cardi B and Offset have any hard feeling towards one another.

Cardi B and Offset may be going through what seems like a final breakup now, but they can still come together for special occasions. Moreover, they just linked up at their son Wave's third birthday party, and you can check out some more footage of their interactions by clicking the "Via" link further down below. It seems like they had a great time at the shindig, dancing with Wave and keeping things pretty amicable. Throughout their turbulent relationship history, it seems like they've always been able to keep things civil despite whatever drama went on between them, and at least put up a united front for the family.

Elsewhere, both artists are dealing with some interesting career developments at the moment, with Cardi B's joke about her record label feeling like a prison not landing in the best way with some hopeful fans. "The fact that I made a little joke about the studio because I been mixing and mastering about 40-50 songs and y’all turned that into I hate creating is crazy," she tweeted. "This why artists don’t interact anymore cuz y’all will take one little joke and stretch it wider than y’all a**holes. God forbid I make a little sarcastic jokey jokey about motherhood y’all gonna claim I hate my kids and call cps…dweebs."

Cardi B & Offset At Wave's Birthday

Apart from Cardi B, Offset is also working on material of his own, although he seems to be taking it easy these days. The last update we got on their divorce was confirmation that she doesn't live in Atlanta anymore, and hasn't for most of their relationship. "I don’t live in Atlanta, I have a house in Atlanta," she said on IG Live. "I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year. And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta."

Meanwhile, with another baby on the way, hopefully Cardi B and Offset can set their split up amicably and effectively beforehand. We're sure that this won't be the last we see from them, though. After all, they have "broken up" plenty of times in the past. While this seems like the final straw, we're sure it doesn't mean they will be sworn enemies for the foreseeable future.