Offset Appears To React To Pooh Shiesty Making His Move On Cardi B

Offset is at a loss for words, literally.

Yesterday, Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was not going to let anything stop him from shooting his shot with Cardi B. Currently, the "Back in Blood" creator is behind bars, doing time for federal conspiracy charge from January 2022. He is now almost two years into the sentence, with just about three years and two months to go. At various points, the former 1017 signee has popped onto social media, and it almost always causes a stir amongst fans. However, Pooh Shiesty attempting to woo the ex-wife of Offset definitely takes the cake over everything else he's done online while behind bars.

Cardi B went on Instagram Live the other day and the Southern hip-hop star was ready to risk it all. "I'm 5 mins away baby open the door". Obviously, she is going through quite a bit right now. Cardi is currently pregnant with her and Offset's third child, and they are also going through their second divorce. It's still pretty unclear as to what led to her coming to this decision. However, there are a couple of factors that fans are mulling over.

Offset Finds Humor In Pooh Shiesty's Shot At Cardi B

Since that bombshell dropped, the former Migo has been acting out by going on head-scratching rants, for example. Now, according to HipHopDX, he appears to be reacting to Pooh Shiesty's advances. Overall, he didn't have much to say other than a few laughing emojis, "😂😂😂😂". Fans have all sorts of reactions, with some claiming that Cardi is nowhere near being truly single. "She’ll probably let him hit tho 😂", one user jokes. Others are hilariously warning Offset that his contemporary might actually weasel his way in. "Be careful offset, Pooh really Shiesty". Additionally, fans were dishing out some helpful dating/marriage advice. "Moral of the story… Treat yo person right cuz it’s 10000000000000 other people waiting 😅😅😂😂".