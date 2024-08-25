Pooh Shiesty’s Cardi B Crush May Have Formed Years Ago

Pooh Shiesty was a Cardi B fan long before last week.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty made headlines for a flirty comment he left for Cardi B during an Instagram Live. "I'm 5 mins away baby open the door," he wrote simply. The femcee recently filed for divorce from her husband Offset after seven years together and is currently expecting their third child. It's unclear whether or not Cardi is interested, but she's yet to respond to the advance.

This isn't the first time Pooh Shiesty has expressed interest in linking up with her, however. During an interview with Spotify’s “Rap Caviar,” for example, he listed her as a dream collaborator along with Lil Wayne. He went on to appear on Cigar Talk, where he once again said he wanted to collaborate. Sadly, it doesn't look like this will happen anytime soon, as the rapper is currently behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot

Hopefully, Cardi will consider it when he gets out in a few years. While Pooh Shiesty's flirty comment doesn't exactly come as a surprise considering his past appreciation for Cardi B, it did seemingly prompt a response from her ex. Offset took to X as the message made its rounds online with a simple series of laughing emojis. This appears to suggest that he's unbothered, though that's unconfirmed. As for Cardi, she has a lot on her plate these days considering her pregnancy and pending divorce. Right now, for instance, she's in the process of hunting for an apartment in New York.

She told fans on Instagram Live that she never liked living in Atlanta, despite her and her ex owning a home there. Cardi's also working on her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, which does not yet have an official release date.