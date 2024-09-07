Cardi B Teases New Album With Cryptic Hint

Cardi B is up to something.

Cardi B has had a hectic past few months, but fortunately for her fans, there's only more to come. Last month, it was revealed that she filed for divorce from her husband Offset after several years. Shortly after, she announced that she was pregnant with their third child. Nowadays, she's also continuing to work on her highly anticipated sophomore album. For now, it doesn't have an official release date, though Cardi does appear to be dropping hints.

Yesterday, the "Enough" rapper took to her Instagram broadcast channel with a cryptic message featuring the number 11. KenBarbie shared the news on Twitter/X, and Cardi retweeted the post, seemingly suggesting that the blogger could be onto something. It's unconfirmed exactly what the number 11 means in this case, but it's not the first time fans have seen it pop up.

Cardi B Drops Another Mysterious 11

For her BET Experience concert in June, Cardi also rocked a bedazzled jersey featuring the number 11. At the time, it prompted fans to speculate that this meant the album would be dropping in November, on the 11th day of a month, or even that the number could be related to the title somehow. It looks like fans will just have to wait and see what all of this means, and whether or not the project arrives this year as promised.