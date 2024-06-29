Cardi B Fans Look For New Album Clues In Her BET Experience Performance

BYGabriel Bras Nevares407 Views
BET Experience 2024
Cardi B at BET Experience 2024 at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
While the release date for Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore LP is still unknown, fans think she's dropping some early suggestions.

Cardi B has fans foaming at the mouth for her new album, and her latest live performance at BET's Experience event last night (Friday, June 28) is adding fuel to that fire. Moreover, many die-hards looked for clues that she allegedly said would be in this show concerning her next LP, and they reached a couple of interesting conclusions. The big topic of conversation online seems to be the Bronx femcee's jersey with the number "11" on it, which many admirers took to be the main clue of focus. Might this suggest a November release date, the title, the 11th day of a particular month, or something we don't even understand yet?

Regardless, this is far from the first time that fans have interpreted signals in this fashion in their search for information on the new album. For example, Cardi B's recent Princess Diana tribute also sparked rumors about the long-awaited project, although there wasn't much to go by this time around. Of course, there's a strong likelihood that this is all deliberate, just building up pieces of hype to inspire more engagement. But it's also possible that these hints will become much more clear and understandable in hindsight.

Cardi B's BET Experience Performance: See Replies For Fans' Sleuthing For New Album Hints

However, Cardi B's high horse these days based on this excitement received some attempted blowback from another top contender: Nicki Minaj. This is due to Bardi's recent acceptance speech at Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards positioning herself as the leader. "Hi so let’s get into this right now," Nicki tweeted shortly after this speech went viral. "I’m that Btch. That’s Number 1. Number 2. Revisit number one. If it means you gotta revisit that s**t 500 times a day, DO IT!!!!!!!! Before you EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! Think bout playing pon MY BOMBOROSCLOT HEADTOP!!!!!"

Meanwhile, these Impact Awards also prompted pregnancy rumors amid Cardi B's turbulent relationship with Offset. Obviously, those are just a part of the rumor mill, so take that with a grain of salt. Either way, there are a lot of reasons to continue to invest in this new album cycle. Hopefully, we get more hints and updates in the near future that are a bit more concrete.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
