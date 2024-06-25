Nicki Minaj Attempts To Reassert Her "Number 1" Status Following Cardi B's Inspiration Award

Nicki says even if you have to "revisit it 500 times a day, DO IT!!!!!!!!".

Over this past weekend, the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards took place and Cardi B was a major headline from it. The Bronx, New York product was the honoree of the Inspiration Award, and she gave quite the impassioned speech. "I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this. Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why. You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b****es are going to use that against you".

Perhaps that "opp" is Nicki Minaj because she did not appreciate her sworn enemy receiving all of that appreciation. Before Cardi B was rewarded for her efforts, she mentioned how she knows how influential she is to her field of hip-hop. In the Instagram clip below, the "I Like It" hitmaker says, "I obviously see it. Sometimes people always want to underestimate everything I have done but I know I have made a change in my field. I know I changed a lot of s***". She continues, "I know I give a lot of girls inspiration, no matter if they admit it or not. Baby, I see Cardi B all over you, baby. B****, don’t play yourself".

Nicki Minaj Tells Cardi B To Hold Her Horses

After waiting in the wings, Nicki Minaj unleashed on X in a late-night rant, looking to defend her "Number 1" status. "Hi so let’s get into this right now. I’m that Btch", Nicki asserts. "That’s Number 1. Number 2. Revisit number one. If it means you gotta revisit that s*** 500 times a day, DO IT!!!!!!!! Before you EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! Think bout playing pon MY BOMBOROSCLOT HEADTOP!!!!!". She does make a compelling argument, especially with her bragging about her uber-successful tour during this diatribe.