Cardi B Hints At Major Album Update With Title Teaser

Could Cardi B's sophomore album be arriving soon?

Fans have been demanding Cardi B's sophomore album for several years. Now, it appears to finally be on the horizon. While she continues to tease the project's release online, she's yet to announce an official release date. Previously, it was expected to arrive sometime this year, though she later walked back this claim. Instead, she said that she's decided to spend her summer relaxing, though it seems like her label disagrees.

"We can't wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it!" Atlantic Records wrote last month. Clearly, the timeline is still a bit murky. Regardless, Cardi still seems excited about the project and appears to be hard at work on it. Earlier this week, she took to her Instagram Story to tease its title, asking fans to guess what they think it could be.

Cardi B Could Announce Album Title Soon

“What y’all think my album name is?” she asked followers, hiding what appears to be the title with her hand. Of course, fans are out in full force with their best guesses. At the time of writing, it's uncertain when she plans to finally announce it. The Bardigang certainly hopes it's sooner rather than later, however. Luckily, they have plenty to listen to in the meantime, as Cardi is still hot off the release of various bangers. Just this week, for example, Peso Pluma unleashed their collaborative track "PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE" from his new album, ÉXODO.

She also teased a new "very very mean" and "messy" song a few weeks back, which many speculate could be a response to BIA, though this is still unconfirmed.