cardi b new album
- MusicCardi B Gets Love From Missy Elliott & Timbaland For "Like What (Freestyle)"The leader of the Bardi Gang sampled the duo's 1999 hit "She's a B***h" in her new single, and it seems they are big fans of it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Cardi B's New Single Marks The End Of The Female Rap WaveWhile this take is a pretty big and unfounded exaggeration in our eyes, the rapper and podcaster didn't actually hate this track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Shouts Out Cardi B's Single For Sounding Like His WorkBoth MCs sampled Missy Elliott and Timbaland's "She's A B***h," and Ski clarified that his tweet about the Cardi single wasn't a diss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Hypes Up New Album This Year While Ignoring The HatersWe knew that the 31-year-old was dropping this year, but with the "Like What" freestyle in mind, there's certainly more hype than ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Gets Fans Riled Up Over New Single, "Like What (Freestyle)": See ReactionsThe Bronx rapper came through with some fiery vengeance on this single, which had many fans breaking down the bars and its energy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Announces "Like What" Freestyle Dropping This Week, Rollout Kicks OffAfter teasing a snippet on social media, fans couldn't be happier to have finally found the Bronx femcee online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Fans Spread "Missing" Poster Of The Rapper Around, Album Rollout Rumors SwirlWhile the Bardi Gang knows where she is, a lot of folks think that the Bronx MC could just be orchestrating a big reveal soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Thinks People Get Backlash For Liking Her, Speaks On Female CollabsThe Bronx MC addressed her fake haters and also spoke on how unique and special each player in the femcee field is right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Sets Twitter & IG Ablaze With New Pic Of Her In The StudioHer business partner Brooklyn Johnny got her fans amped up again with an IG post.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Kim & Cardi B Hit The Studio TogetherCardi has already stated that she wants Lil Kim on her new album.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicCardi B Confirms Her Album Is Her Next PriorityIn her new Vogue cover story, Cardi B confirms her album is on the way following the release of "Hot Sh*t."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Delivers NSFW Response When Asked About New AlbumWe've always known that Cardi B has no filter.By Alexander Cole