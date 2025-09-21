Cardi B fans are happier than ever this weekend thanks to her new album Am I The Drama?, which saw her reunite with Selena Gomez on the cut "Pick It Up." You may remember their previous collaboration, the massive "Taki Taki" hit with Ozuna and DJ Snake, but this is a different beast entirely.

This new album cut is much more smooth, tranquil, and earnest as a relationship cut, begging for a prospective partner to go back to where they left off and come back for more. The Bronx femcee also shows off her singing skills on here by sharing the chorus with Selena, although her bars later on in the song carry a similarly confident energy to that of cuts like "Pretty & Petty." Along with some simple but catchy melodies, some whimsical tones, and an airy atmosphere, this is one of the most chill moments on the whole LP.

Other solid melodic collabs include "Safe" with Kehlani, which stands out as the newest song to lead the rollout for Am I The Drama? But folks also seem to have really resonated with "Pick It Up," especially within the flow of the album.

Amid first week sales projections for Cardi B, we will see how the critical reception to the record joins that process when it comes to assessing this new release. The most important factor, the fans' approval, already seems set in stone. Cardi and Selena Gomez proved that they have a lot of chemistry here... Hopefully there's more!

Cardi B & Selena Gomez – "Pick It Up"