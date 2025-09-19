Cardi B & Kehlani Reunite For Another Dramatic Single In “Safe”

Cardi B and Kehlani collaborated on the 2018 single, “Ring,” from Cardi’s Grammy award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Kehlani is the only guest returning from Cardi B's debut album to the anticipated Am I The Drama?. As many fans refer to the new song, "Safe," as "Ring 2.0," the two superstars reunite from another dramatic collaboration that fit the new album's theme. A visual for the song features well-known model Don Benjamin was released with the new album on Friday (September 19).

The collaboration follows both artists having a huge summer, with Kehlani climbing the charts with her hit song "Folded" and Cardi taking over the summer with "Outside" and "Imaginary Players." Am I The Drama? is leading up to be another Grammy nomination for the Bronx rap star.

Fans flooded social media with excitment the moment the song was previewed. "Wow two hot women in a video both super super talented," tweeted a fan on X. "Keep working like you were never pregnant and heartbroken Cardi… you’re a queen."

Another added: "Cardi knows exactly what she’s doing—teaming up with Kehlani and asking 'Am I the drama?' The answer: YES. And the culture wouldn’t have it any other way."

Along with Kehlani, Cardi's new album features a-list acts such as Janet Jackson, Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, and more. The 23-song album features previous hits with promising b-sides, such as "WAP," "Up," and "Bodega Baddie."

MORE: Cardi B Unveils "Am I The Drama?" Tracklist

“Safe” - Cardi B Ft. Kehlani

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I feel safe like I just ran and slid across the plate
Safe like we playin' tag and you homebase
Ayy, safe like I got a big dog in a gate, grr
Safe like you one of these hoes, play in my face
Yeah, you know I know you know that I'm that bitch, right? (Uh)


MORE:Cardi B Reveals She Missed Her Kids' First Days Of School Due To Assault Trial

