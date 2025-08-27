Ice Spice Sparks Hilarious Reactions After Throwing It Back On Kehlani

Ice Spice and Kehlani linked up for a fun night out that led to the femcee twerking on the singer which has fans cracking jokes.

While fans speculate on that, there is someone actually out there legitimately shooting their shot with Ice Spice. That would be Soulja Boy, who reacted to some viral photos of the New York hitmaker over the weekend. He tweeted, "All I need is 5 mins maybe 10 she gonna wanna marry a n***a," making a callback to Chris Tucker's line from Friday.

While it's unknown if Ice Spice rolls like that as well, it seems like she was just enjoying herself. Some people in the comments feel that others are trying to blow this out of proportion. "If you throwing it freely why not catch it [laughing emoji]. Im like kehlani, we just having fun. It’s like if we cool we should be able to dance in the club together without it being weird. Is yall ok? Lol."

Ice Spice and Kehlani , two powerhouses in their respective genres, got together for a girl's night of sorts. A clip caught by The Shade Room shows the two ladies getting lit on the dancefloor, with the femcee throwing it back on her gal pal. The video is catching the attention of fans too and not just because its Ice Spice twerking.

