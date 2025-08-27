Ice Spice Sparks Hilarious Reactions After Throwing It Back On Kehlani

Ice Spice and Kehlani, two powerhouses in their respective genres, got together for a girl's night of sorts. A clip caught by The Shade Room shows the two ladies getting lit on the dancefloor, with the femcee throwing it back on her gal pal. The video is catching the attention of fans too and not just because its Ice Spice twerking.
Instead, people are making semi-serious statements about how Kehlani, who declared themselves as a "raging lesbian," seemed really into the bootylicious display. "Ice playing Kehlani really get like that [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]," one Instagram user pens.
"Ice definitely brought the full man out of Kehlani that night [laughing emoji]," another jokes. Someone else claims there was some serious sexual tension. "That eye contact she tried to do but ice wasn’t paying attention [face with peeking eye emoji]. Kehlani trynna PH*CK sum [two laughing emojis]."
While it's unknown if Ice Spice rolls like that as well, it seems like she was just enjoying herself. Some people in the comments feel that others are trying to blow this out of proportion. "If you throwing it freely why not catch it [laughing emoji]. Im like kehlani, we just having fun. It’s like if we cool we should be able to dance in the club together without it being weird. Is yall ok? Lol."
Ice Spice & Soulja Boy
While fans speculate on that, there is someone actually out there legitimately shooting their shot with Ice Spice. That would be Soulja Boy, who reacted to some viral photos of the New York hitmaker over the weekend. He tweeted, "All I need is 5 mins maybe 10 she gonna wanna marry a n***a," making a callback to Chris Tucker's line from Friday.
The images that caught his attention were of the "Bikini Bottom" songwriter in a red leather jacket, skimpy jean shorts, all while sporting her orange hair with a trendy new look. She has yet to respond, but Soulja was recently spotted hollering at her again.