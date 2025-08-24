Soulja Boy Uses Classic "Friday" Line To Holla At Ice Spice

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 410 Views
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Ice Spice attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy was the original “internet sensation” in hip hop after his classic debut song, “Crank Dat,” which made him a global phenomenon.

Known for being the “first” to accomplish many things in Hip Hop, Soulja Boy’s latest attempt is being the first rapper to date popular rap star Ice Spice. Soulja shared his interest in dating the Bronx rap star on social media over the weekend, using a classic line from the Ice Cube comedy, Friday

Reposting a tweet made by the X account Wave Check, Soulja Boy drops the classic Friday line to create viral attention and draw Ice Spice’s attention. “Big Draco tweets, “All I need is 5 mins maybe 10 she gonna wanna marry a n***a.”

The line stems from the classic scene in the 90s comedy where Smokey and Craig admire their neighbor, Ms. Parker, watering the lawn. Smokey, played by Chris Tucker, recites the line as he claims he could make Ms. Parker fall in love with him. 

Soulja Boy Shoots Shot At Ice Spice

Ice Spice has not responded to Soulja Boy’s flirting. Big Draco has been involved in several high-profile relationships since his fame began in 2007.

 In April, Ice Spice shared a photo with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. In June, TMZ asked Gardner about the rumors during an interview in Los Angeles. He did not confirm the speculation but suggested the two were close.

“You know, we just be having a good time,” Gardner said. “Two young individuals, you know? She from New York, I play in New York. She talented, real talented when it comes to what she do, same for me.”

Whether Ice Spice is single or in a relationship remains unconfirmed. In the meantime, Soulja Boy’s post has become his latest viral headline.

Ice Cube and Universal Pictures are developing the final chapter in the Friday franchise after decades of back-and-forth negotiations. The final film is promised to reunite the franchise’s most memorable characters, including Smokey (Chris Tucker), DaDa (Mike Epps), and Money Mike (Katt Williams). 

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
