Ice Spice Samples M.I.A. Hit In Upcoming Single

It's been a while since fans heard any new music from Ice Spice. Last July, the Bronx rapper dropped her debut studio album, Y2K! It features appearances from Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee. Before that, she unleashed Like..?, her debut EP. Now, it looks like she's gearing up to release something new. Today, she took to Instagram to tease an upcoming song, which samples M.I.A.'s 2012 track, "Bad Girls."

"Baddie Baddie im feelin nasty 😛," she captioned the post. At the time of writing, the song doesn't have an official release date, but fans are feeling it so far.

"She’s back 😍," one Instagram commenter declares. "Oh you have a hit on your hands," another claims. Someone else writes, "And the haters were saying YOU FLOPPED 😂😂😍🥹." Others wonder if this could mean she has another full-length project on the way.

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

While Ice Spice hasn't been releasing much music lately, she does seem to have kept herself busy. She's rumored, for example, to be dating professional football player Sauce Gardner. The rumors started in February when the two of them were spotted at a mall together. They've yet to confirm or deny the relationship, though they have been seen together since.

They've even shown each other some love on social media, and popped out at Adin Ross' boxing event together in April. During an interview with TMZ Sports in June, Gardner was asked about the rumored relationship, and opted to keep his lips mostly sealed.

"It’s still the same, for real. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it, he said. "We just be having a good time ... Two young individuals. She’s from New York, I play in New York. She’s talented, real talented at what she do. Same for me. Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do, so we’ve got a lot in common."