Sauce Gardner Dances Around Ice Spice Relationship Questions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sauce Gardner Ice Spice Relationship Questions Hip Hop News
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sauce Gardner told TMZ that he first met Ice Spice while recording an episode of "The Shop" last April alongside Travis Scott and more.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner sparked dating rumors this past February with a mall outing, and they've had a few public appearances since then. However, it seems like they're taking things very steady, because the NFL player didn't want to give too much away when TMZ Sports pressed him about the supposed fling in Los Angeles this week.

The publication wanted to know if the two are actually dating like social media says they are, and Gardner didn't say much about it. "We cool," he replied, according to Complex. Then, the reporter asked if that meant that they had split, but the Detroit native was once again vague.

"It’s still the same, for real. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it," he remarked.

Also, the conversation touched on Sauce Gardner's bond with Ice Spice and why they get along. "We just be having a good time," he elaborated. "Two young individuals. She’s from New York, I play in New York. She’s talented, real talented at what she do. Same for me. Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do, so we’ve got a lot in common."

As for how they first met, Gardner revealed that it was for a recording of LeBron James' The Shop series in April of 2024, for which he and Ice Spice were special guests. Other invitees for that episode included Travis Scott, Chad Ochocinco, and Julio Rodríguez.

"I think we met at The Shop, the little interview that we did with LeBron and Trav," the New York Jet recalled. "That’s where we definitely first seen each other in person."

Read More: Antonio Brown Reveals Man He Allegedly Shot At Is The Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Protester

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner
Syndication: Desert Sun
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner's IG debut sent fans into even more frenzied rumors, as that pretty much confirmed it for them. But then again, we can see thanks to this new TMZ convo that they aren't moving fast or letting the public in on their bond.

Will they change this in the future, go their separate ways, or keep things under wraps? We will see in due time. For now, we can just let the rumors be rumors.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users 3.1K
Ice Spice Performs At HERE at Outernet Music Ice Spice Slammed With Boos After Late Arrival To New Year’s Eve Set At Wildlands Festival 4.8K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song 2.5K
Ice Spice Sauce Gardner Fuel Rumors Gossip News Relationships Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Fuel Rampant Romance Rumors At Adin Ross’ Boxing Event 2.1K