Sauce Gardner Dances Around Ice Spice Relationship Questions

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner sparked dating rumors this past February with a mall outing, and they've had a few public appearances since then. However, it seems like they're taking things very steady, because the NFL player didn't want to give too much away when TMZ Sports pressed him about the supposed fling in Los Angeles this week.

The publication wanted to know if the two are actually dating like social media says they are, and Gardner didn't say much about it. "We cool," he replied, according to Complex. Then, the reporter asked if that meant that they had split, but the Detroit native was once again vague.

"It’s still the same, for real. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it," he remarked.

Also, the conversation touched on Sauce Gardner's bond with Ice Spice and why they get along. "We just be having a good time," he elaborated. "Two young individuals. She’s from New York, I play in New York. She’s talented, real talented at what she do. Same for me. Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do, so we’ve got a lot in common."

As for how they first met, Gardner revealed that it was for a recording of LeBron James' The Shop series in April of 2024, for which he and Ice Spice were special guests. Other invitees for that episode included Travis Scott, Chad Ochocinco, and Julio Rodríguez.

"I think we met at The Shop, the little interview that we did with LeBron and Trav," the New York Jet recalled. "That’s where we definitely first seen each other in person."

Read More: Antonio Brown Reveals Man He Allegedly Shot At Is The Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Protester

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner's IG debut sent fans into even more frenzied rumors, as that pretty much confirmed it for them. But then again, we can see thanks to this new TMZ convo that they aren't moving fast or letting the public in on their bond.