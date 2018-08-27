Lebron James the shop
- SportsTravis Scott, Lonzo Ball & Others To Join LeBron On New Episode Of "The Shop"New episode of "The Shop" coming on May 4.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Questions Pelicans Role In Negative Anthony Davis StoriesJames opened up about the situation on his show "The Shop."By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis, Antonio Brown Slated For LeBron’s HBO Series “The Shop”HBO's "The Shop" returns March 1 with a loaded lineup of guests.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron Talks Double Standard For Black, White Athletes On "The Shop"More quotes from the premiere episode of HBO's "The Shop."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James’ HBO Show “The Shop” Official Trailer Released"The Shop" premieres tomorrow night on HBO.By Kyle Rooney