Drake "Mob Ties" Reference Track: Megastar Once Professed His Love Of The Song To LeBron James

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOM
US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans are digging up old clips of Drake today.

Drake is in the news this morning and it has nothing to do with his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Instead, he is currently being talked about thanks to the reference track that leaked last night. Overall, the reference track in question was for the song "Mob Ties" off of his 2018 album Scorpion. The artist on the reference track is none other than Vory, who can be heard on multiple songs on Donda. As you can imagine, this new reference track has caused a bit of an uproar, with fans calling this a huge issue for Drake's legacy.

Throughout the day, fans have been debating the overall use of reference tracks and whether or not it is a bad thing. However, it seems as though there is another issue when it comes to "Mob Ties" specifically. In the clip below, you can see an old episode of The Shop in which Drake spoke about Scorpion to Maverick Carter and LeBron James. In this clip, he talks about how the Pusha T beef re-energized him to make music. It was here where he subsequently goes on to say that "Mob Ties" was one of his favorite tracks from the album.

Drake Caught In 4K

Needless to say, Drake is catching a lot of flack right now. From his verse on the new Sexyy Red track to his ill-advised bars on "The Heart Part 6," it seems like Drizzy just cannot catch a break at the moment. Of course, that could certainly change. However, fans are starting to come through with some hot takes the likes of which Drake has mostly avoided throughout his career. Only time will tell what happens next for him.

Let us know what you think of this situation involving Drake and Vory, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this reference track is that big of a deal? How do you feel about the use of reference tracks and ghostwriters in hip-hop? Will this disqualify Drake from GOAT status? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

