Drake Has Fans Questioning His Legacy As Vory's "Mob Ties" Reference Track Goes Viral

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fans could not be more disappointed.

Drake is an artist who has been hit with ghostwriting allegations before. Overall, the biggest example of this took place back in 2015 when Meek Mill accused him of not writing his own raps. However, it was eventually revealed that Drizzy was mostly using writers for hooks on his poppier tracks. When it came to his timestamp records, those bars were from Drake and Drake only. Well, amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, the ghostwriting allegations have reappeared and they have fans questioning what they once knew to be true.

It all started when a Lil Yachty reference track for "Jumbrotron Shit Poppin" hit the internet. The entire song was performed by Yachty, which had fans calling Drake lazy. Last night, things got worse for Drake as a Vory reference track for "Mob Ties" hit the internet. This reference track was everywhere on Twitter, and fans were shocked that one of Drake's best tracks was performed by someone else. Not to mention, this song appears on "Scorpion," an album that was released right after the Pusha T debacle.

Vory Gave Drake A Reference Track

In the tweets below, you can see that fans were absolutely heartbroken and crushed by the news. This subsequently led to debates about whether or not this should affect Drake's legacy. In many ways, it is the same conversation that was had all the way back in 2015. The difference now is that there are more examples to work with, and it has fans wondering if we've heard one reference track too many at this point.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to affect Drake and his legacy in anyway? How do you feel about artists in hip-hop using reference tracks, particularly for hooks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

