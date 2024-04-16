Drake & Lil Yachty Reference Track Situation Leads To Heated Legacy Debate

The ghostwriter debate has returned in full force.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
522 Views
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals

Drake is someone who has had to deal with ghostwriting discourse for the last decade. Overall, this is all because of Meek Mill, who exposed him for using writers on If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Of course, this is a big no-no in hip-hop. MCs take a lot of pride in their bars, and finding out that the megastar had some help made some people turn on him. Or, at least, it had people contemplating whether or not Drake had a GOAT case. However, in recent years, fans have come to terms with the fact that even the best rappers have writers who will help them with hooks and melodies, here and there.

Amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar, a reference track from Lil Yachty began surfacing online yesterday. This reference track was for the song "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" off of Her Loss. Essentially, Yachty did the entire track, and Drake just sang it word for word, with the same melody. Although Drake has written for countless artists, including Kanye West, fans still felt like this was some sort of betrayal. While ghostwriters help, fans felt it was weird that Drizzy was just taking an entire song and not changing it up whatsoever.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake Debates Rage On

Once again, this isn't necessarily uncommon. Regardless, it still led to a huge legacy debate. On The Neighborhood Talk, you can see a plethora of tweets from fans who are split on what the reference track truly means. Some think it is totally normal and that Drizzy is still one of the greats. Meanwhile, others believe this completely disqualifies him from further GOAT discussions. It is a tired debate, albeit one that will continue to draw attention for quite some time.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this reference track actually affects Drake's legacy in any tangible way? What would make you reconsider Drizzy's legacy at the top of the rap game? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicDrake Gets Support From Uma Thurman Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, & More
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicDrake Delivers A Stern Message To The Older Generation
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Seemingly Agrees With DJ Akademiks That Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, And Future Used His Name For Clout
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOMMusicDrake Gets Philosophical With His Enemies Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud