Drake & Lil Yachty Reference Track Situation Leads To Heated Legacy Debate

Drake is someone who has had to deal with ghostwriting discourse for the last decade. Overall, this is all because of Meek Mill, who exposed him for using writers on If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Of course, this is a big no-no in hip-hop. MCs take a lot of pride in their bars, and finding out that the megastar had some help made some people turn on him. Or, at least, it had people contemplating whether or not Drake had a GOAT case. However, in recent years, fans have come to terms with the fact that even the best rappers have writers who will help them with hooks and melodies, here and there.

Amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar, a reference track from Lil Yachty began surfacing online yesterday. This reference track was for the song "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" off of Her Loss. Essentially, Yachty did the entire track, and Drake just sang it word for word, with the same melody. Although Drake has written for countless artists, including Kanye West, fans still felt like this was some sort of betrayal. While ghostwriters help, fans felt it was weird that Drizzy was just taking an entire song and not changing it up whatsoever.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake Debates Rage On

Once again, this isn't necessarily uncommon. Regardless, it still led to a huge legacy debate. On The Neighborhood Talk, you can see a plethora of tweets from fans who are split on what the reference track truly means. Some think it is totally normal and that Drizzy is still one of the greats. Meanwhile, others believe this completely disqualifies him from further GOAT discussions. It is a tired debate, albeit one that will continue to draw attention for quite some time.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this reference track actually affects Drake's legacy in any tangible way? What would make you reconsider Drizzy's legacy at the top of the rap game? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?