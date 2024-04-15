Drake Reference Track From Lil Yachty Surfaces, DJ Akademiks Thinks Metro Boomin Leaked It

Wow, what a surprise! Rappers work together to make songs, especially good friends! Someone call the mayor about this!

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2.4K Views
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

The Metro Boomin and Drake beef, which obviously has a lot of other moving parts, got an interesting development to kick this week off. Moreover, following the online spread of an alleged reference track that Lil Yachty made for Drizzy's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin," folks like DJ Akademiks and more claimed that Metro was the one to leak this. This is because a couple of people claimed to receive the .mp3 file via a random Atlanta number, and because the current feud narrative makes it hard to see this in any other context. But at the end of the day, there are a few reasons as to why this is not only nothing new, but downright meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

First off, it's really impossible to know whether or not Metro Boomin was actually the person to send this leak out. If you're basing it off of who's in Atlanta, Drake is such a dominant and unstoppable artist that there are probably people in every city that would want to see his downfall. That's not even to mention the other players in this beef who are outside of the A who might be going to extra lengths to cover their tracks. Still, this is all purely speculative and worthless at the end of the day, especially considering how prolific and numerous leakers have been in this Internet age.

Read More: Drake Gets Support From Uma Thurman Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, & More

Metro Boomin Allegedly Leaks Drake Reference Track From Lil Yachty: Listen

Second, if this really was Metro Boomin and he wanted to leak this reference track from Lil Yachty to Drake to make the OVO mogul look bad... so? Who cares? The Let's Start Here. creative is literally credited as a producer and a writer on not just this specific Her Loss (2022) cut, but multiple. Reference tracks only hurt when their clients don't credit their creators. In fact, folks tried to accuse Kendrick Lamar of this over the weekend, and since then, there has been much more scrutiny as multiple factors seemed to debunk these claims.

Kendrick Lamar is probably the biggest and most important name in this beef alongside Drake, and things are still quiet on the pgLang front after "Like That"... for now. But if the St. Louis producer or anyone else was actually trying to get at the 6ix God for this, better luck next time. Not all reference tracks are created equal. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, Metro Boomin, and this whole feud, come back to HNHH.

Read More: DJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, And Adin Ross React To Future & Metro Boomin’s New Album

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Will Beat Kendrick Lamar In Their Beef
Event Name: Drake And OVO Chubbs Host Friends and Family Event Of New Restaurant, Pick 6IX, With The House Of Remy MartinMusicOVO Chubbs Laughs Off Drake's Beef With Metro Boomin & Supposed NAV Rift
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is "On The Clock" To Respond To Drake Diss
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSZA Seemingly Reacts To Drake Name-Dropping Her In Leaked Diss Track