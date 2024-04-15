Drake Reference Track From Lil Yachty Surfaces, DJ Akademiks Thinks Metro Boomin Leaked It

The Metro Boomin and Drake beef, which obviously has a lot of other moving parts, got an interesting development to kick this week off. Moreover, following the online spread of an alleged reference track that Lil Yachty made for Drizzy's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin," folks like DJ Akademiks and more claimed that Metro was the one to leak this. This is because a couple of people claimed to receive the .mp3 file via a random Atlanta number, and because the current feud narrative makes it hard to see this in any other context. But at the end of the day, there are a few reasons as to why this is not only nothing new, but downright meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

First off, it's really impossible to know whether or not Metro Boomin was actually the person to send this leak out. If you're basing it off of who's in Atlanta, Drake is such a dominant and unstoppable artist that there are probably people in every city that would want to see his downfall. That's not even to mention the other players in this beef who are outside of the A who might be going to extra lengths to cover their tracks. Still, this is all purely speculative and worthless at the end of the day, especially considering how prolific and numerous leakers have been in this Internet age.

Metro Boomin Allegedly Leaks Drake Reference Track From Lil Yachty: Listen

Second, if this really was Metro Boomin and he wanted to leak this reference track from Lil Yachty to Drake to make the OVO mogul look bad... so? Who cares? The Let's Start Here. creative is literally credited as a producer and a writer on not just this specific Her Loss (2022) cut, but multiple. Reference tracks only hurt when their clients don't credit their creators. In fact, folks tried to accuse Kendrick Lamar of this over the weekend, and since then, there has been much more scrutiny as multiple factors seemed to debunk these claims.

Kendrick Lamar is probably the biggest and most important name in this beef alongside Drake, and things are still quiet on the pgLang front after "Like That"... for now. But if the St. Louis producer or anyone else was actually trying to get at the 6ix God for this, better luck next time. Not all reference tracks are created equal. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, Metro Boomin, and this whole feud, come back to HNHH.

